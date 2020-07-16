1/1
James H. Gherardini
James H. Gherardini Sr.

Born: September 13, 1934

Died: July 12, 2020

MOORPARK, Ca. – My beloved husband, our father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend James Henry Gherardini Sr. peacefully joined the Lord on July 12, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Gherardini; and six children, Dr. James H. Gherardini Jr., CAPT DC USN, Julie Gohlmann, Richard Gherardini, Rev John Gherardini, Michael Gherardini and Dr. Lisa Gherardini-Burgess; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Richard and Elizabeth Eliza; and his two brothers, William Eichelkraut and Joseph Gherardini Jr.

James H. Gherardini Sr. was born September 13, 1934 in Evergreen Park, Illinois. The family moved to Oglesby, IL when he was 6 years old. He graduated from La Salle-Peru Township High School in 1953. He joined the Marine Corps in the same year and served in Korea for 9 months.

He married Nancy Bernardi on July 27, 1957 in South Bend, IN. They raised their six children in Peru, IL. After retirement from Huntsmen Chemical Company, they moved to Mesa, AZ and lived 22 happy years and attended Saguaro Hills Baptist Church.

He loved to go on adventures like fishing and camping with his kids when they were young.

He was a skilled Euchre player and enjoyed playing with his family over a few hearty laughs. He usually won too, and was never afraid to get "bumped." He enjoyed watching the trains go by at the station. He liked to cheer on the Cubs and watch Law and Order with his wife. James liked his coffee black and had a big sweet tooth. He will be remembered for the love for his family, his big comfy chair, and a good supply of chocolate.


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 16, 2020.
