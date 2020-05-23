James Hayson Jr.
James Hayson Jr.

Died: May 21, 2020; La Salle

OTTAWA – James Hayson Jr., 89, of Ottawa, died Thursday night, May 21, 2020 at Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle.

Private funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Sherry Stevenson of Crossbridge Community Church officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Memorial Park, with full military rites by the American Legion Post 33 Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.


Published in News Tribune on May 23, 2020.
