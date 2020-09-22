James J. EllisBorn: May 24, 1938Died: September 20, 2020SPRING VALLEY – James J. Ellis, of Spring Valley, passed away peacefully the evening of September 20, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.Funeral services for Jim will begin at 11:30 AM, Thursday, September 24, at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, with Rev. Paul Meismer officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors. Visitation for Jim will be held from 9:00 AM until time of funeral services, Thursday, at the funeral home. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be followed.Jim was born May 24, 1938 to Rhyne and Grace (Erwin) Ellis. He grew up on the shores of Lake DePue and graduated from DePue High School. Jim loved learning and attended the University of Iowa, Illinois State University, and Illinois Valley Community College. Over a period of 17 years, he accumulated two associate degrees and a degree in Industrial Engineering. He worked as an electrician for Carus Chemical and retired in 2001 from Huntsman Chemical. On June 23, 1962, Jim married Kathleen Rheeling at St. Mary's Church in Depue. They are the parents of three children. Jim also served in the United States Army from 1961-63. Jim was a member of the N.R.A., Ducks Unlimited, and a former member of St. Anthony Catholic Church.Jim is described by his family as having a brilliant mind with knowledge on many subjects, a kind heart, and having great physical endurance. They could always depend on him for wise words of advice and help with any number of things–except plumbing. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Our family vacations out West in 1976, to Alaska in 1997, and Ireland in 2012 are memories we all hold dear. Daughter Lynette enjoyed spending her daily school lunch break with mom and dad, and dad would check the clock to make sure she got back to work on time.Jim was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hiking, hunting ducks, deer, and turkey, trapping in the Winter, and searching for mushrooms and asparagus in the Spring. He was a voracious reader and regular visitor to the Richard A. Mautino Library. He collected coins, decoys, and insulators, even climbing a telephone pole or two to retrieve his favorites. He never missed the DePue Boat Races and has several T-shirts to prove it. One of his favorites was solving the world's problems with his morning coffee/tea group at the Goldmine in Spring Valley. His grandsons, Gus and Will, were the joy of his retirement years.Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathleen, of Spring Valley; his two daughters, Lynette (Mark) Lucas of Peru and Victoria (Chad) Ellis/Henson of Chicago; his son, Michael (Kippy) Ellis of Muskegon, MI; his grandsons, August and William Henson; his siblings, Pat (David) Supan of Normal, Bill (Lynn) Ellis of Spring Valley, Dick (Deb) Ellis of California, and Jean (Dick) Morehouse of Normal; and his brother-in-law, Bob Nelson, of Champaign.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janet Nelson.Honorary pallbearers will be his Goldmine morning tea and coffee gang, Dick Cinotto, Derek Koehler, Al Aimone, Dr. David Safranski, Pete Bergagna, Mark Hoffert, Brian Bland, Gene Conroy, and Bill Ellis.Memorials in Jim's memory may be given as Masses.A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.co