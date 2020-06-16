James L. Sellmyer
Died: June 13, 2020; Minonk
WENONA – James L. Sellmyer, 86, of Wenona, died June 13, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Minonk.
Funeral services are pending with the Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.