James L. Sellmyer
James L. Sellmyer

Died: June 13, 2020; Minonk

WENONA – James L. Sellmyer, 86, of Wenona, died June 13, 2020 at Heritage Manor in Minonk.

Funeral services are pending with the Hurst Funeral Home in Wenona.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
405 S Oak St
Wenona, IL 61377
(815) 223-0380
