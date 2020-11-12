1/
James Lamchick
1933 - 2020
James Lamchick

Born: September 4, 1933; Spring Valley

Died: November 8, 2020; La Salle

DEPUE – James R. Lamchick, 87, of DePue, died at 1:28 a.m. on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle.

No services are planned. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family.

Jim was born on September 4, 1933 in Spring Valley to Paul and Mary (Bartylak) Lamchick. He married Joanne Ellerbrock on September 19, 1959 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Peru. Joanne died on November 1, 2012.

Jim had a 35-year career with Penn Central Railroad, and also worked at the New Jersey Zinc Company in DePue until it closed. He then retired from American Nickeloid in Peru. He grew up in DePue with his brother, Frank and sister, Irene. Jim enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, and messing with his hit and miss engine. He will be deeply missed by his family.

Jim was a Korean War veteran, serving in the Army from 1953 to 1955.

Survivors include his son, Kenneth and daughter-in-law, Tammie of Tiskilwa; his daughter, Terri and son-in-law Dave Suarez of Harmon; his brother, Frank Lamchick of Peru; and his sister, Irene Perra of St. Augustine, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joanne; and his daughter, Kelli Lamchick.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com


Published in News Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 11, 2020
My deep condolences and prayers for comfort to the entire Lamchick family.
Joanie (Perez) Falcon
