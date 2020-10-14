Oglesby – James LeRoy Liesse, 89, of Oglesby, passed away Monday, October 12, 2020, at St. Margaret's Hospital in Spring Valley.
A prayer service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Mueller Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church, LaSalle with Rev. Gary Blake officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's cemetery, Webster Park, with full military rites conducted by the Peru Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be 4-6:30 PM Thursday at the funeral home, with recital of the Rosary at 6:30 PM. Additional visitation will be 10:30-11:00 AM Friday at the funeral home. .
James was born July 22, 1931, in Spring Valley, to Henry and Ruth (Weber) Liesse. He joined the Illinois National Guard in 1948 at the age of 17 and graduated from LaSalle Peru High School. He enrolled in the University of Illinois in 1950. In 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and while serving in Korea as a Sergeant First Class, he received three bronze stars, a national defense medal, and the combat infantry badge. He transferred back to the Illinois National Guard in 1953 to finish out his military service and received a military scholarship to the University of Illinois. .
James married his high school sweetheart, Diane Rose Calbri, in 1954, at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in LaSalle. He worked at the family business, C & M Appliance and in 1958, he joined the Pipefitters Union 597 where he worked until his retirement in 1993. He and his wife, Diane, spent their next 20 winters at Far Horizon Trailer Village in Tucson, AZ. James was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He became a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Pius Council #10762, Tucson in 2004. He and his wife, Diane, were active in the Knights for the next nine years, both in the church and in the surrounding community. .
James is survived by his wife, Diane; five daughters, Christine Picatto of Lostant, Mary Jo Harrower of Lostant, Carol (John) Fitzgerald of Lakewood, CO, Jennifer Ellerbrock of Oglesby, and Julia (George) Santiago of Palos Hills; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren, with one more on the way; three brothers; and several nieces and nephews. .
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathleen; two grandchildren; one greatgrandchild; two sisters, and one brother. .
Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jason Picatto, Steve Ellerbrock, Bill Nicholson, Eric Harrower, Josh Harrower and Brandon Santiago. Honorary pallbearer will be greatgrandson, Dominic Ellerbrock.
