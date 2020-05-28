Or Copy this URL to Share

James Overley



Died: May 26. 2020; Rockford



MENDOTA – James Overley, 82, formerly of Mendota, died May 26, 2020, at Wesley Willows Living, Rockford.



Arrangements are pending at Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.





