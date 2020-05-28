James Overley
1938 - 2020
James Overley

Died: May 26. 2020; Rockford

MENDOTA – James Overley, 82, formerly of Mendota, died May 26, 2020, at Wesley Willows Living, Rockford.

Arrangements are pending at Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.


Published in News Tribune on May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Merritt Funeral Home
800 Monroe Street
Mendota, IL 61342
(815) 539-7211
