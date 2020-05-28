James Overley
Died: May 26. 2020; Rockford
MENDOTA – James Overley, 82, formerly of Mendota, died May 26, 2020, at Wesley Willows Living, Rockford.
Arrangements are pending at Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota.
Published in News Tribune on May 28, 2020.