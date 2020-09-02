1/1
James T. "Jim" Vincent
James 'Jim' T. Vincent

Born: November 2, 1943; Mendota

Died: August 30, 2020; Ashburn, Virginia

LA SALLE – James "Jim" T. Vincent, 76, of La Salle, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Ashburn, Virginia with his loving family by his side.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date with full military honors. Cremation rites have been accorded.

Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel will be assisting the family with the arrangements.

Jim was born on November 2, 1943 in Mendota to Lester and Dorothy (Price) Vincent. He married Barbara Senek on November 28, 1964 in Oglesby.

Jim served in the United States Marine Corps.

He was a maintenance mechanic at Carus Chemical Company in LaS alle.

Jim was a member of Blood Sweat & Gears Classic Car Club. He enjoyed going to car cruises, car shows, going on motorcycle rides and hunting. Jim loved spending time with his family, and especially the grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Barb Vincent of LaS alle; two daughters, Vicki (Steve) Mahrt of Peoria and Lorrie (Jack) Madigan of Ashburn, VA; one son, Rick (Lisa) Vincent of Normal; 10 grandchildren, Brianna (Tim) Schlesinger, Kayla Weaver, Elizabeth (Justin) Hulva, Jeremy (Jessica) Mahrt, Lexie and Mitchell Liston, Jack and Shaelin Madigan, Spencer and Addison Vincent; eight great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Emmett, and Olyvia Noll, Jayden and Ryland Hulva, Colette and David Schlesinger and Braxton Mahrt; and one sister, Mary (Warren) Gilbert.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Sandi Jo Vincent.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made to his family at www.dcfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
