LA SALLE – James "Jim" T. Vincent, 76, of La Salle, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 in Ashburn, Virginia with his loving family by his side.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date with full military honors. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Jim was born on November 2, 1943 in Mendota to Lester and Dorothy (Price) Vincent. He married Barbara Senek on November 28, 1964 in Oglesby.
Jim served in the United States Marine Corps.
He was a maintenance mechanic at Carus Chemical Company in LaS alle.
Jim was a member of Blood Sweat & Gears Classic Car Club. He enjoyed going to car cruises, car shows, going on motorcycle rides and hunting. Jim loved spending time with his family, and especially the grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Barb Vincent of LaS alle; two daughters, Vicki (Steve) Mahrt of Peoria and Lorrie (Jack) Madigan of Ashburn, VA; one son, Rick (Lisa) Vincent of Normal; 10 grandchildren, Brianna (Tim) Schlesinger, Kayla Weaver, Elizabeth (Justin) Hulva, Jeremy (Jessica) Mahrt, Lexie and Mitchell Liston, Jack and Shaelin Madigan, Spencer and Addison Vincent; eight great-grandchildren, Kaydence, Emmett, and Olyvia Noll, Jayden and Ryland Hulva, Colette and David Schlesinger and Braxton Mahrt; and one sister, Mary (Warren) Gilbert.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter, Sandi Jo Vincent.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
