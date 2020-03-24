News Tribune Obituaries
Ptak Funeral Home
1026 4Th St
Peru, IL 61354
(815) 223-0172
James W. Currie Obituary
James w. currie

Born: March 30, 1952; La Salle

Died: March 12, 2020; Rockford

PERU – James W. Currie, 67, of Peru died March 12, 2020 at OSF St Anthony's Medical Center, Rockford.

Memorial services and visitation will be announced at a later date.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Burial will be in Peru City Cemetery at a later date.

James was born March 30, 1952 in La Salle to Hugh and Ruth (Amsler) Currie. He was a 1970 graduate of La Salle-Peru Township High School. James was a truck driver for Dresbach Distributors, Moline Consumers, Coca-Cola and then retired from Double D Trucking. He also was an on-duty driver for the Peru Fire Department for many years.

James was a member of St Joseph Church, an Alderman in the city of Peru for 16 years, member and Past President of the Peru CSO and Peru Municipal Credit Union. He took great pleasure in putting up the Christmas decorations with the CSO for the City of Peru and setting up the beer gardens for the Peru 4th of July celebrations.

Jim is survived by his sister, Eloise "Ellie" Currie of Winfield, IL; his, brother Scott (Gretchen) Currie of Mark; four nephews, Trevor (Jessica) Currie of Chicago, Samuel, Adam and Nicholas Currie of Mark.

James was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Janeen "Jann" Currie; and a niece, Eugena at birth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Cops 4 Cancer, P .O .Box 1461, La Salle, IL 61301 or the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans 433 S. Carlton Ave. Wheaton, IL 60187.

Online condolences and remembrances may be shared at PtakFH.com
