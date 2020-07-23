James W. Currie



Died: March 12, 2020; Rockford



PERU – James W. Currie, 67, of Peru, died March 12, 2020 in OSF St Anthony's Medical Center in Rockford.



Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Ptak Funeral Home. Rev J A Small will officiate. Burial will be at Peru City Cemetery.



Visitation will be Monday, July 27 from 3 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home, and also Tuesday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.. COVID-19 precautions will be followed. Masks are required and capacity limits are in place.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store