James W. Poundstone
James W. Poundstone

Born: March 23, 1938; Streator

Died: September 7, 2020; Ottawa

GRAND RIDGE – James W. Poundstone, 82, of Grand Ridge passed away Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Ottawa Pavilion.

Visitation will be held Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Grand Ridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Streator. Burial will be in the Grand Ridge Cemetery, with social distancing being followed and wearing of masks.

Jim was born on March 23, 1938 in Streator to Frank Wilson and Anna (Yednock) Poundstone. He married Linda Long on September 10, 1966. She survives.

Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Byron Long; sister-in-law, Muriel Zigan; along with nieces-in-law, Jennifer Hertelendi, Heather Penczak and Amanda Jamell; nephew-in-law, Kyle Zigan; and several cousins.

He is preceded in death by both his parents.

Jim graduated from the Ottawa High School in 1956. He served in the US Army Reserves. Jim retired from Snap-On Tools in Ottawa in 1999 and Bell Clothing in Ottawa in 2019. He was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, was an avid Cardinals fan and enjoyed playing cards, especially euchre.

Pallbearers will be John Penczak, Heather Penczak, Kyle Zigan, Amanda Jamell, Jennifer Hertelendi and Charlie Durdan. Honorary pallbearers will be Byron Long, Patrick Graham, Ken Poundstone and Ken Yednock.

Memorials may be made to the Grand Ridge Fire Department, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association.

www.winterrowdfh.com


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 12, 2020.
