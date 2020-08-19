James 'Jim' ArmstrongBorn: February 22, 1924; Baltimore, MarylandDied: August 16, 2020; MendotaMENDOTA – James "Jim" Armstrong, 96, of Mendota passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Heritage Health, Mendota.Jim was born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 22, 1924 to James and Ruth (Bischoff) Armstrong. He grew up in Sparrows Point and Dundalk, Maryland. After high school, Jim earned a Bachelor's Degree in Agronomy from the University of Maryland. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945-1946 as a medical tech. Following the war, Jim attended the University of Illinois and received a Master's degree in agronomy. After serving an internship at the Rochelle Del Monte Plant, Jim was hired to begin work as a Field Supervisor at the new Del Monte Plant in Mendota in 1949 – a career that would last until he retired in 1984.Jim met the love of his life at the Kakusha Dance Pavilion, and quickly swept Gertrude "Trudy" Elsesser off her feet. They were married July 29, 1950 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Mendota.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Trudy in 2004; and his sister, Rachel Fink in 2013.Survivors include his daughters, Meg (Scott) Stevenson of St. Paul, Minnesota and Mary (Michael) Noonan of Fort Wayne, Indiana; son, Tom (Heike Spayne) Armstrong of Elgin, Illinois; grandchildren, Drew (Amber) Stevenson, Paige (Emma) Stevensby, Tyler (Samantha) Stevenson, Kelsey (Adam) Rubin, Patrick Armstrong, Elizabeth (Christopher) Lanning and James Noonan; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Olin, Elinor and Camille Stevenson.Jim enjoyed a lifelong passion for gardening and nature conservation. He was a longtime member of the Mendota Garden Club, and could be seen planting and working on public gardens around town well into his 80s. He was an avid tennis player, sports fan and was smooth as silk on the dance floor. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life and burial will take place at a later date. Merritt Funeral Home, Mendota is handling the arrangements.Memorials may be directed to the The Nature Conservancy in Illinois, 400 N. Michigan Avenue, Suite S1100, Chicago, IL 60611; and to St. John's Lutheran Church, 607 10th Avenue, Mendota, IL 61342.