Jane Dzierzynski



Died: May 15, 2020; Peoria



PERU – Jane Dzierzynski, 60, of Peru, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.



Arrangements are pending with Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley.



A complete obituary will be available Monday.





