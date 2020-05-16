Jane Dziersynski
Jane Dzierzynski

Died: May 15, 2020; Peoria

PERU – Jane Dzierzynski, 60, of Peru, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Arrangements are pending with Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley.

A complete obituary will be available Monday.


Published in News Tribune on May 16, 2020.
