Jane Dzierzynski
1959 - 2020
Jane Dzierzynski

Born: October 10, 1959; Spring Valley

Died: May 15, 2020; Peoria

PERU – Jane Dzierzynski, 60, of Peru, died at 1 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley, followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru with Monsignor Richard Soseman officiating. Burial services will follow in Spring Valley.

Jane was born October 10, 1959 in Spring Valley to Richard and Mary Lou (Navin) Braida. Jane married Harold Dzierzynski Jr. on September 21, 1996 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru.

Jane worked for Cargill in Hennepin for 36 years in the accounting department. She loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and Key West, and loved Jimmy Buffet and Rod Stewart concerts. Jane was very devoted to her nieces and nephews.

Jane is survived by her husband, Harold of Peru; 3 sisters, Susan May of Spring Valley, Nancy (Dan) Fitzgerald of Oglesby, and Mary Beth (Bryan) Grebner of Peru; 2 brothers, John (Kerry) Braida of Long Beach, California and Tom (Meg'n) Braida of Naperville; sister-in-law, Pat Braida of Naperville; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her two cats, Ginger and Buster.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Rick Braida.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

3 entries
May 18, 2020
Harold, Im so sorry for your loss of Jane. My deepest sympathy and prayers to you and your family.
Shirley Adrian
May 18, 2020
I'm just so sorry Harold. She was an amazing person and I will miss her until the end of my days. Hugs to you and to both your families. I will see my BFF again one day... I have no doubt.
Teri Allen
Friend
May 17, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful friend. We will love you and miss you always.
Debbie Matthews
Friend
