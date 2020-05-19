Jane Dzierzynski
Born: October 10, 1959; Spring Valley
Died: May 15, 2020; Peoria
PERU – Jane Dzierzynski, 60, of Peru, died at 1 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley, followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru with Monsignor Richard Soseman officiating. Burial services will follow in Spring Valley.
Jane was born October 10, 1959 in Spring Valley to Richard and Mary Lou (Navin) Braida. Jane married Harold Dzierzynski Jr. on September 21, 1996 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru.
Jane worked for Cargill in Hennepin for 36 years in the accounting department. She loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and Key West, and loved Jimmy Buffet and Rod Stewart concerts. Jane was very devoted to her nieces and nephews.
Jane is survived by her husband, Harold of Peru; 3 sisters, Susan May of Spring Valley, Nancy (Dan) Fitzgerald of Oglesby, and Mary Beth (Bryan) Grebner of Peru; 2 brothers, John (Kerry) Braida of Long Beach, California and Tom (Meg'n) Braida of Naperville; sister-in-law, Pat Braida of Naperville; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her two cats, Ginger and Buster.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Rick Braida.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com.
Born: October 10, 1959; Spring Valley
Died: May 15, 2020; Peoria
PERU – Jane Dzierzynski, 60, of Peru, died at 1 a.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020 at St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, following a lengthy battle with cancer.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley, followed by a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru with Monsignor Richard Soseman officiating. Burial services will follow in Spring Valley.
Jane was born October 10, 1959 in Spring Valley to Richard and Mary Lou (Navin) Braida. Jane married Harold Dzierzynski Jr. on September 21, 1996 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Peru.
Jane worked for Cargill in Hennepin for 36 years in the accounting department. She loved to travel, especially to Las Vegas and Key West, and loved Jimmy Buffet and Rod Stewart concerts. Jane was very devoted to her nieces and nephews.
Jane is survived by her husband, Harold of Peru; 3 sisters, Susan May of Spring Valley, Nancy (Dan) Fitzgerald of Oglesby, and Mary Beth (Bryan) Grebner of Peru; 2 brothers, John (Kerry) Braida of Long Beach, California and Tom (Meg'n) Braida of Naperville; sister-in-law, Pat Braida of Naperville; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and her two cats, Ginger and Buster.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Rick Braida.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared with the family at bartofh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 19, 2020.