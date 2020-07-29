Jane Galassi
Born: Feruary 5, 1928
Died: July 24, 2020
PERU – Jane (Donlon) Galassi, 92, of Peru, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Richard L. Owen Hospice Home in Peoria.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m.Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Mary's Church, Peru with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial will follow in St. Vincents Cemetery, LaSalle. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:20 a.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Jane was born on February 5, 1928 to Dennis and Celia (Gorski) Donlon. She graduated from LaSalle-Peru Township High School in 1946 and was a lifelong resident of Peru. Her marriage to Frank Galassi took place at St. Mary's Church, Peru on February 10, 1952.
Preceding her marriage, Jane was a switch board operator at the Illinois Bell Telephone Company in the 1940s and early 1950s. Due to the demands of raising four boys, one of them with special needs, she left Illinois Bell Telephone Company and committed her energy to their upbringing. While she did hold a number of jobs around the LaSalle-Peru area, most notably working for the office of Majeske, Ludford and Williams Optometrists, her priority was always being a mother.
Jane was known for her gentle, loving nature and wonderful smile. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, traveling (mostly to see family) and special times with family and friends. Sadly, her final years were diminished by dementia, but she never lost the essence of who she was.
She is survived by three sons, Frank of Peru, Jim (Kathy Szott) of Schaumburg and Tom (Maureen O?Donnell) of McLean, VA and several nieces and nephews.
Jane is preceded in death by her husband; one son, William Allen; her parents; her step-father, Thomas Wasiliewski Sr.; a sister, Helen Sobkowiak; stepsister, Marie "May" Rochnowski; and stepbrother, Thomas Wasiliewski Jr..
