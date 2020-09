Janet (Saager) Tucker



Died: September 8, 2020



OTTAWA – Janet Tucker, 82, of Ottawa, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center.



A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home in Ottawa, with Rev. Michael Driscoll, Pastor of St. Mary's Church in Utica. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.





