Janice LAwless
Born: October 28, 1937; Jacksonville
Died: July 10, 2020; Peru
STREATOR – Janice Lawless, 82, of Streator passed away peacefully on Friday, July 10, at Liberty Village in Peru, after a long battle with dementia.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Michael the Archangel Church. Msgr. Brian Brownsey will officiate.
A public visitation for all of the family's friends and relatives will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Solon-Telford Funeral Home, Streator. The rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery, Streator. Pallbearers include Matthew Darrow, Ryan Darrow, Nicholas Stefan, Megan Lawless, Steven Lawless and Mitchell Lawless.
Janice Lawless was born Oct. 28, 1937, in Jacksonville, Illinois, to Hurley and Grace (Long) Zumwalt. Janice was the cherished wife of Francis Richard Lawless. They entered the magical state of wedlock on Sept. 26, 1959, at Holy Name Cathedral in Chicago.
She was the loving mother of five children, Suzanne (Micheal) Manning of Spring Valley, Cathleen (Raymond) Darrow of Streator, Colleen (Michael) Stefan of Streator, David (Beth) Lawless of Streator, and Richard (Paula) Lawless of Streator. Janice was the beloved grandmother to eight grandchildren, Matthew (Tina) Darrow of Streator, Ryan (Amber) Darrow of Manito, Nicholas (Karilyn) Stefan of Charleston, S.C., Benjamin (Jenny) Kindermann of Cornell, Jeremiah Kindermann of Peru, Megan (Caleb) Lawless of Effingham, Steven (Mollie) Lawless of Barksdale AFB, La., and Mitchell Lawless of Streator. Janice was also a loving great-grandmother to eight great-grandchildren.
Spending part of her childhood in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, Janice graduated from St. Patrick High School. Moving back to the Chicago area, Janice attended Mundelein Collage and worked for the American Book Company before marrying Francis and settling down in Elmhurst to raise their family. Janice was active in the Girl Scouts as a leader; she served a term as the president of the Collegeview Homeowners Association and worked as a political reporter for the Elmhurst Press.
In 1973, Janice and Francis moved their family to Cordova, where she continued her role as a Girl Scout leader and took on a new role as a religious education teacher for the youth program at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. In 1976, the family made one final move to Streator. Making new friends and expanding their family even more, Janice became very active in the family's new church, St. Anthony of Padua Church. Here, Janice became involved with the Millennium Jubilee Committee, Light of Christ Prayer Group, R.C.I.A. program, Secular Franciscan Third Order, the WATCH Program, a Bible study group, and religious education. Janice was also a volunteer with the New Hope Pregnancy Center and was a member of the Streator Library Board.
Janice had a passion for reading books and keeping a journal of her life events. She took great pride in her heritage and knowing that her ancestors settled in America in the 1700s. Eventually settling in the St. Louis area, her family had ties to Daniel Boone. In 1798, Janice's ancestor Jacob Zumwalt built a log cabin, which became known as Zumwalt's Fort where he and Daniel Boone traded and drank with the local Indians. Zumwalt's Fort still stands today in a park called Fort Zumwalt Park in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Lawless; her parents, Hurley and Grace Zumwalt; a sister, Joyce Reynolds; a brother-in-law, James Lawless; and a granddaughter, Lauren Dimond.
Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
or the St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. Michael Church.
Solon-Telford Funeral Home
301 S. Park St., Streator, IL 61364
815-672-2320 www.solontelford.com