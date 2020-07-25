Jaqueline S. 'Jackie' Morrell
Born: April 5, 1954; Chicago
Died: July 24, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Jacqueline S. "Jackie" (Miller) Morrell, 66, of La Salle, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Zion United Church of Christ, Peru with Pastor Alex Garncarz officiating. Burial will follow at Peru City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 AM until time of service at 11 AM in the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru.
Jackie was born April 5, 1954 in Chicago to Roy and Jean (Crossiant) Miller. She married Arthur Morrell on March 9, 1996 at Zion United Church of Christ, Peru. She worked as a cook at hospitals and Peru Public Schools most of her life. She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, Peru. Jackie loved cooking, baking, traveling, camping and her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Arthur of LaSalle; a son, Nathan Morrell of LaSalle; and a sister, Sandy (Virgil) West of Palatine.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
