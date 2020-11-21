Jared J. Pratt Sr.
Born: October 1, 1963; Peru
Died: November 18, 2020; La Salle
LA SALLE – Jared J. Pratt Sr., 57, of La Salle, passed away November 18, 2020 unexpectedly at home of natural causes.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be at a later date. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting his family.
Jared was born in Peru on October 1, 1963 to Charles and Doris (Bliss) Pratt. He was a painter and jack of all trades. He married Patty Redd on March 6, 2014. He enjoyed fishing, working on cars and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Jared is survived by his wife, Patty of La Salle; seven children, Jason Pratt, Jesi Johnson, Tiffany Pratt, Jared Pratt Jr., Annastachia Ingold, Tabatha Pratt and Katelynn Milby; 13 grandchildren; his children's mother and best friend, Lori Buell; and many brothers and sisters.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one granddaughter, Alexandria Lynn.
Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com
.