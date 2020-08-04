Jared R. 'Seggy' Seggerman
Born: May 24, 2001; Spring Valley
Died: August 1, 2020; Benson
MINONK – Jared Raymond "Seggy" Seggerman, 19, of Minonk, IL passed away at 3 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Benson, IL.
He was born on May 24, 2001 in Spring Valley, IL a son of Mike and Kelly Christ Seggerman.
Survivors include his parents, Mike and Kelly Seggerman of Minonk; brother, Evan (Abby Bango) Seggerman of Minonk; paternal grandmother, Sally Seggerman of Minonk; two aunts, Shelly (Jerry) Welch of Minonk; Tammy (Mark) Bernardoni of Oglesby; one uncle, Craig (Linda) Seggerman of Minonk; and cousins, Stephanie, Rick, Katelyn, Madison, Wade, Adam, Collin, Andrew, Austin, Alex and Hope.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marilyn and Dick Christ and paternal grandfather, Ron Seggerman.
Jared was a member of the IBEW Local 197 Electricians.
Jared lived life to the fullest and lived it his own way. Reminiscing with his friends, phrases such as kind-hearted, genuine, loyal, funny, hard-worker, well mannered, always had a smile, willing to help others continued to come up. He brought joy in everyone's life he touched. His witty one-liners were well known to all who met him. At times, these got him into some trouble. He had a ready smile for all - young and old alike. Be like Jared. Live every day to the fullest, be kind to others, put others first and smile. We're here only for a little while.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private at the funeral home. The funeral will be live-streamed on the Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home (Minonk) Facebook page at 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk, and also one hour prior to services on Thursday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be enforced for the visitation. Burial will be in the Minonk Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family for a memorial that will be established in Jared's name.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com
.