Jay D. Trimmer
Born: May 27, 1923
Died: July 18, 2020
LA SALLE – Jay D. Trimmer, 97, of La Salle passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Saturday, July 18.
Celebration of Life will be 1 to 3 p.m. Friday July 31 in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle. The family will be taking Mr. Trimmer's ashes to Arlington National Cemetery for burial.
Mr. Trimmer was born in Decatur on May 27, 1923, to James and Frances (Taylor) Trimmer. After graduating from Decatur High School, he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1943 at the age of 19. He was captured in Italy and was a prisoner of war for eight months in Germany. He served with the 88th Infantry Division known as the Blue Devils. When Mr. Trimmer returned home, he weighed 70 pounds. He received a Bronze Star and Purple Heart and numerous other awards. He graduated from Millikin University in Decatur. He married Eva Look on July 2, 1946. They celebrated 65 years of marriage. Mr. Trimmer worked as an administrator for the State of Illinois Vocational Rehabilitation, retiring in 1989.
Mr. Trimmer enjoyed golfing, bowling, going to the casino and playing poker. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of the Peru Lions Club, lifetime member of the La Salle VFW, and Illinois POW Association.
Mr. Trimmer is survived by one daughter, Janet Koch of La Salle; one son, David (Carrie) Trimmer of Pleasant Prairie, Wis.; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Amanda), Patrick (Holly), Matthew (Jen Groll) DeGraeve, Kathrenia Trimmer, Jay Martin Trimmer, Keyantee (Anthony) Davis and Henry (Dee) Sayles; eight great-grandchildren, Alex, Aiden, Sophie, Austin, Kaleb, Alyssa, Connie and Autumn; one brother, Joseph Trimmer of Robinson; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva, on July 24, 2011; two daughters, Jayne Trimmer Sayles and Jennifer "Jenny" Trimmer; son-in-law, Ray Koch; one sister, June Martino; and one brother, John Trimmer.
Memorials may be directed to the family at 17 Victoria Drive in La Salle; they will be later donated to La Salle VFW and the National POW Museum of Andersonville, Georgia.
