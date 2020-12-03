1/1
Jay Wendelken
Jay wendelken

Born: July 21, 1954; Spring Valley, IL

Died: November 30, 2020; La Salle, IL

LA SALLE – Jay Wendelken, 66, of LaSalle passed way peacefully with his wife at his side November 30 at 8:45AM in their residence.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and for everyone's safety his service and burial will be private, family only.

The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling the arrangements.

He was born on July 21, 1954 in Spring Valley to John and Marilyn (Vreeland) Wendelken. He married Marica Crouch on October 7, 1995 in the SkyRoom at the Hotel Kaskaskia in La Salle. He was employed at the American Nickelod in Peru for 46 years in the maintenance department.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #792 in La Salle. He was a Past GrandKnight. He attended St. Hyacinth Church.

He loved the outdoors doing some fishing and hunting. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He enjoyed time with family and friends. He is survived by: his wife of 25 years. 3 Sons: Chad (Angie) Wendelken of Peru, Matt (Stacey) Wendelken of Sterling, and Brian(Jolene) Wendelken of Mendota, IL. 3 Daughters: Michelle (Richard) Hofmann of Monmouth, IL, Valerie (Larry) Chase of La Salle, and Erin (Joe) Orlando of Hennepin. 1 Brother: Don (Linda) Wendelken of North Carolina. 2 Sisters: Joann (Scott) Phelps of LaSalle and Donna (Joe) Margowski of Tennessee. Nieces and Nephews.

He is preceded in death his parents.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.burgessfh.com


Published in News Tribune on Dec. 3, 2020.
