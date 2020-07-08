1/
Jean E. Skinner
Jean E. Skinner

Born: June 24, 1947; La Salle

Died: July 3, 2020; Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY – Jean E. Skinner, 73 of Spring Valley, died at 2:36 p.m. July 3, 2020 in Aperion Care of Spring Valley.

Funeral services will be 7 p.m. Monday in the Shields Funeral Chapel, Oglesby. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral chapel.

Jean was born June 24, 1947 in La Salle to Ernest and Eleanora (Schneider) Gallup. She married Marvin Skinner in 1990. He died in 1992. Jean worked at Cookie Kingdom as a packer for many years.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy (Ken) Quick of Utica and Karen Meglich of Malden; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Donald (Jean) Gallup of Oglesby and Tom (Donna) Gallup of Tonica; and two sisters, Alice Brown of Peru and Joan Kotewa of Spring Valley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, David Meglich, in 1970; her parents; two brothers; a sister; and a grandson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed a www.shieldsfuneralchapel.com


Published in News Tribune on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Shields Funeral Chapel
213 E Walnut St
Oglesby, IL 61348
(815) 883-8321
