Reverend Jean Paul Henry Zenke
Born: October 1, 1928; Broadlands, Ill.
Died: October 26, 2020; Aitkin, Minnesota
AITKIN, Minn. – Reverend Jean Paul Henry Zenke, 92, of Aitkin, passed away Monday, October 26th, 2020 in Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin.
Jean Paul was born October 1st, 1928, in Broadlands, Ill., to Alfred and Trazya (Wiese) Zenke.
He attended college and seminary at Mission House (now Lakeland University) in Sheboygan, WI, and was ordained in 1953.
His first church was a dual parish in Long Prairie and Bertha, MN in 1953, where he met Cheryl Cook. They were united in marriage on July 29th, 1955. Jean Paul and Cheryl served churches in Norwood, MN, Waukon, IA, High Hill, Mo, and Peru, Il, before retiring to the Aitkin, MN area in 1992.
Jean Paul served the Cedar Lake Norwegian Church in rural Aitkin after retirement, played violin in the Great River Strings, the Andante Quartet, and various other local groups. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Aitkin.
His passions included music, auto and small engine repair, water sports and fishing. He was an avid collector of small engines, small electric motors, and anything that might be usable someday.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; his parents; brother, Marion; and his sister, Hope Celestine.
He is survived by his daughter, Celeste (Thomas) Daiber; son, Paul (Rebecca) Zenke; grandchildren, Jared, Leah, Kate, Bryan, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Tommy and Aurora; several cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A graveside service for family will be held on Monday, November 2nd at 11 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery in Broadlands, IL.
Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer's Association
, alz.org
.
