1/1
Reverend Jean Paul Henry Zemke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Jean Paul Henry Zenke

Born: October 1, 1928; Broadlands, Ill.

Died: October 26, 2020; Aitkin, Minnesota

AITKIN, Minn. – Reverend Jean Paul Henry Zenke, 92, of Aitkin, passed away Monday, October 26th, 2020 in Aicota Health Care Center, Aitkin.

Jean Paul was born October 1st, 1928, in Broadlands, Ill., to Alfred and Trazya (Wiese) Zenke.

He attended college and seminary at Mission House (now Lakeland University) in Sheboygan, WI, and was ordained in 1953.

His first church was a dual parish in Long Prairie and Bertha, MN in 1953, where he met Cheryl Cook. They were united in marriage on July 29th, 1955. Jean Paul and Cheryl served churches in Norwood, MN, Waukon, IA, High Hill, Mo, and Peru, Il, before retiring to the Aitkin, MN area in 1992.

Jean Paul served the Cedar Lake Norwegian Church in rural Aitkin after retirement, played violin in the Great River Strings, the Andante Quartet, and various other local groups. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Aitkin.

His passions included music, auto and small engine repair, water sports and fishing. He was an avid collector of small engines, small electric motors, and anything that might be usable someday.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl; his parents; brother, Marion; and his sister, Hope Celestine.

He is survived by his daughter, Celeste (Thomas) Daiber; son, Paul (Rebecca) Zenke; grandchildren, Jared, Leah, Kate, Bryan, and Emily; great-grandchildren, Tommy and Aurora; several cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A graveside service for family will be held on Monday, November 2nd at 11 a.m. in St. John's Cemetery in Broadlands, IL.

Memorials are preferred to Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.

To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.srtfuneral.com Arrangements are with Sorensen-Root-Thompson Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Aitkin.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home
31 Minnesota Avenue South
Aitkin, MN 56431-1694
(218) 927-2614
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sorenson-Root-Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved