Jerome Edward Annel
Born: June 28, 1945; Chicago
Died: June 20, 2020; Peoria
Peoria – Jerome Edward Annel, 74, died early Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 at Richard Owens Hospice Center in Peoria due to complications resulting from an automobile accident.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial visitation will be held Friday, June 26, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. COVID-19 capacity limits will be enforced and masks are required in order to enter the funeral home.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda (Kitterman) Annel of Spring Valley; his daughter, Jamie Annel of Missouri; his step-son, Eric Gehrt and wife Tina (Barto) of Bartlett; his step-son, Kevin Gehrt and wife Tracy (Taub) of Cleveland, OH; his sister, Sharon and husband Rich Landsdown of Peoria; two grandchildren, Alex and Jake Gehrt; long time good friend, Jim Stevenson; and four-legged companion Angel.
Born on June 28, 1945, in Chicago, IL, the son of Jerome and Melitta (Worthmann) Annel, he grew up in Chicago until leaving for college. After graduating from High School in 1964, he obtained a Psychology Degree from Eureka College in 1968 and began teaching at Galesburg. He transferred to Illinois Valley Community College in 1972 and began a 33 year career as a Psychology Professor until his retirement in April of 2005. Recognized for merit by IVCC, Jerry taught Intro to Psychology, Abnormal Psychology, and Human Behavior among other courses to thousands of students during his tenure.
Jerry met his wife, Linda Kitterman, on a blind date and they were married in 1979 in a small private ceremony with family and friends. After moving to Spring Valley in 1981, the couple started a business in downtown Princeton, IL, called The Bookworm, which they ran successfully for 8 years until its closure in 1999. Jerry avidly road motorcycles during his younger days and had a passion for boating the Illinois river, photography and collecting coins. Later in life he spent lots of time training Angel, his Golden Retriever. He will be missed by many and always loved.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.