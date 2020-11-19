Jerome 'Jerry' L. Liesse
Born: March 13, 1925; Spring Valley
Died: November 17, 2020; La Salle
PERU – Jerome "Jerry" L. Liesse, 95, of Peru, passed away November 17, 2020 in the Illinois Veterans Home at La Salle.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Valentine's Church in Peru with Rev. J.A. Small officiating. Burial will be in St. Vincent's Cemetery in La Salle, with full military services conducted by the La Salle/Oglesby Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of services. The Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle is assisting the family.
Jerry was born in Spring Valley on March 13, 1925 to Henry and Ruth (Weber) Liesse. He served in the United States Air Force for 3 years during WWII. He married Virginia Adrian on May 31, 1947 at St. Joseph's Church in La Salle and she died March 15, 1973. He then married Evelan (Summers) Phelps on July 30, 1976 in St. Valentine's Church in Peru. He attended Ladd Grade School, and graduated from St. Bede Academy and Brown Business College in La Salle.
Jerry was a member of St. Joseph's Church, La Salle-Peru Jaycees, Fraternal Order of Peru Eagles #2688 and La Salle-Peru Kiwanis Club. He volunteered at The Special Olympics
for 30 years, and received Illinois Volunteer of the Year for Special Olympics
and served as Grand Marshall that year.
He was manager at La Salle System for 15 years, then sales at Vogel Cheeseman for 3 years, before becoming a partner at Liesse-Barnum Insurance for 20 years.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Evelan of Peru; son, David Liesse of Berwyn and daughter Joanne (Bob) Roberson of Decatur, TN; three stepchildren, Sandy (Don) Kosciewicz of Peru, Steven (Debbie) Phelps of Peru and Scott (Joann) Phelps of La Salle; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Francis and George Liesse, both of Dalzell.
He was preceded in death by his first wife; two daughters, Cindy Liesse and Mary Beth Funfsinn; daughter-in-law, Kristy Phelps; two brothers, Dale and Jim Liesse; and two sisters, Arden Marini and Lois Redshaw.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
.