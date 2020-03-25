|
|
Jerome 'jerry' perez
Born: Sept. 9, 1961; Spring Valley
Died: March 20, 2020; South Elgin
SOUTH ELGIN – Jerome "Jerry" Perez, 58, of South Elgin, IL, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, from complications of a recent illness.
He was born September 9, 1961 in Spring Valley, IL to Phillip and Juanita Perez, DePue, IL. He is a graduate of DePue High School, Illinois Valley Community College, Oglesby and DeVry University in Lombard.
He married Deb Pierson October 22, 1988. She survives.
Jerry was employed as an applications engineer since graduation and has been with Ecolab in Naperville for 14 years as a Senior Custom Project Engineer.
Jerry was the loudest fan at his daughter?s little league and high school softball games. He became a huge Wisconsin Badger fan, where his daughter graduated from and was a passionate Cubs fan. He rarely missed the DePue Boat Races each year. He was always "Mr. PR," talking with everyone he knew, and always kept in touch family/friends to make sure they were okay. His loud voice, hearty laugh, positive personality will be missed by all.
Survivors include his wife, Deb; one daughter, Kelsey of Chicago; a sister, Joanie FalcÓn of Tremont, IL; nieces and nephews, Tony FalcÓn, Elayna (Kendall) Fehr, Lorena FalcÓn, Marco FalcÓn, Ben Rhodes and Wyatt Keagy; along with aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Honoring his wishes, cremation is being arranged by Countryside Funeral Home in South Elgin.
Due to COVID19, a visitation and memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Mary Church in Elgin. Details will be shared once the date is confirmed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation at [email protected] or mail to:
PKD Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187-1847.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Jerry?s physicians, nurses and staff at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for their special care and attention, and to our family and friends for their prayers during this difficult time.