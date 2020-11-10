Jerry C. Hiltabrand
Born: June 27, 1936
Died: November 8, 2020
TONICA – Jerry C. Hiltabrand, 84, of Tonica, passed away November 8, 2020.
Private graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery in Tonica with Rev. Mark Nowakowski officiating. The Hurst Funeral Home in Tonica is assisting his family with arrangements. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.
Jerry was born in Peru on June 27, 1936 to Warren and Mae (Eddingfield) Hiltabrand. He married Narvella McDowell on December 31, 1954. He owned and operated Hiltabrand Garage in Tonica.
Jerry was a past member of Tonica Fire Department, Tonica Masonic Lodge, Bloomington Shriners Club and Tonica Village Board. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing cards.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Narvella of Tonica; three children, Ronnie Hiltabrand of rural Magnolia, Rickey Hildabrand of Princeton and Jeri Lynn Hiltabrand of Paris, MO; five grandchildren, Adam and Jeremy Hiltabrand, Lindsey McCloud, Erica and Kyle Lawless; and one great-grandson, Jeran Hiltabrand.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Jerod Hiltabrand.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tonica Fire and Ambulance Departments.
