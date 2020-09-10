1/
Jerry "Frog" Foster
1955 - 2020
Jerry 'Frog' Foster

Born: September 9, 1955; Spring Valley

Died: September 2, 2020; Seatonville

SEATONVILLE – Jerry "Frog" Foster, 64, of Seatonville, died at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at his home.

According to his wishes, no services will be held. Cremation will be accorded. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.

Jerry was born on September 9, 1955 in Spring Valley to Burt and Lola (Sweezey) Foster. He married Linda Wilson.

Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army and was a painter by trade. He was also a longtime employee of the Seatonville Elevator during harvest season.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, of Seatonville; his daughter, Jamie (Brandon) Foster-Farley of Westmoreland, TN; his grandson, Trent; two brothers, John of Princeton and Keith of Peru; and two sisters, Judy (Tom) Piscia of LaSalle and Shari (Lee) Piccatto of Granville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, George and Richard.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com..


Published in News Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mel
Family
September 4, 2020
You will always be uncle frog to me and the boys...always in our hearts never forgotten.
Elizabeth Zeriau
Family
September 4, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Deborah Strange
Friend
