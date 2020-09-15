1/
Jimmy Eick
Jimmy Eick

Died: March 11, 2020

OTTAWA – Jimmy Eick, 74, of Ottawa, died March 11, 2020 in Florida. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa with Pastor Ryan Mustered officiating. The service will be livestreamed through www.muellerfh.com. Outdoor graveside service will follow in Oakwood Memorial Park, Ottawa with full military rites by American Legion Post #33. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with face coverings and social distancing.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa
800 First Avenue
Ottawa, IL 61350
(815) 434-4433
