Jimmy Eick
Died: March 11, 2020
OTTAWA – Jimmy Eick, 74, of Ottawa, died March 11, 2020 in Florida. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Mueller Funeral Home, Ottawa with Pastor Ryan Mustered officiating. The service will be livestreamed through www.muellerfh.com
. Outdoor graveside service will follow in Oakwood Memorial Park, Ottawa with full military rites by American Legion Post #33. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with face coverings and social distancing.