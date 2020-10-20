Jo Evelyn Ward
Born: November 26, 1936; Madisonville, Kentucky
Died: October 6, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Jo Evelyn (Cartwright) Ward, 83, former DePue resident of 44 years, died October 6, 2020 at Liberty Village of Princeton, where she had resided for the past 5 years.
Cremation has been accorded, and a memorial service at New Hope Church of the Nazarene in Princeton will be announced at a later time. The Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley, is assisting the family.
Jo was born on November 26, 1936 in Madisonville, KY to John Harvey and Dorothy Leora (Baker) Cartwright.She married Lewis Ward in Evansville, IN on December 18, 1952. They were married for 66 years before Lewis passed away last year.
Jo went to high school at Central High in Evansville. She also graduated from the LPN and RN programs at Illinois Valley Community College. She worked as a traveling nurse, retiring in 1997. She was a past member of Red Oak United Methodist Church. Jo loved to travel with her husband, Lewis. They went to Europe, the Middle East, Egypt, and Morocco.
Jo is survived by her three children, Julia Ward (Sam) Slaight of Ohio, IL, John (Leigh Ann) Ward of Fairbury, and Joni Ward (Jerry) Bennett of LaSalle; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; her sister, Dolores (George) Fairchild of Abilene, TX; and her brother, Mike (Betty) Cartwright of Evansville, IN.
In addition to her husband, Jo was preceded in death by her parents and her granddaughter, Grace Slaight.
Memorials in Jo's honor may be directed to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
