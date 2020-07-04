1/
Joan E. Marella
Joan E. Marella

Died: June 4, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Joan E. Marella, 79, of Princeton, died at Perry Memorial Hospital on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 316 S. Church St., Princeton. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., with the service at 11 a.m. Pastor Ryan Sutton and Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Call the church at 815-872-2821 for more information. Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


