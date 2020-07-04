1/
Joan E. Marella
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan E. Marella

Died: June 4, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Joan E. Marella, 79, of Princeton, died at Perry Memorial Hospital on Thursday, June 4, 2020.

A celebration of life will be Saturday, July 11, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, 316 S. Church St., Princeton. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., with the service at 11 a.m. Pastor Ryan Sutton and Father Daniel Gifford will officiate. Call the church at 815-872-2821 for more information. Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved