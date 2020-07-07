Joan rutkowski
Born: June 28, 1936; Peru
Died: July 4, 2020; Peru
PERU – Joan Rutkowski, 84, of Peru passed away July 4, 2020 at 7:46 a.m. at Heritage Health in Peru.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 8 in the Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle from 5 to 7 p.m. Burial will be at a later date. The Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle is handling the arrangements.
She was born on June 28, 1936 at People's Hospital in Peru to Sophie Joan Waligora.She married Leo Rutkowski on November 1, 1980 in La Salle. She was a CNA for 30 years at Spring Valley Nursing. Her family was her pride and joy through out her life. Her gardening was her calming force.
She is survived by four sons, John (Vikki) Ragazincky of Huntsville, Texas, Jerry Ragazincky of Peru, Dave Ragazincky of La Salle, and Louie (Maggie) Harmston of St. Louis; two daughters, Jill (Rodney Wright) Piecha of Malden, and Effie Harmston of LaSalle; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death byher husband in 2016, and her mother.
