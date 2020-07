Joan Rutkowski



Died: July 4, 2020; Peru



PERU – Joan Rutkowski, 84, of Peru died at 7:46 a.m. Saturday, July 4, at Heritage Health in Peru.



Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday July 8, in Burgess Funeral Home in La Salle. Burial will be at a later date. A full obituary will be published in Tuesday's edition.





