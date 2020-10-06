1/1
Joane C. "Lolli" Short
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne Cecilia (Lolli) Short

Born: August 7, 1932

Died: October 4, 2020

CARILLION, IL – On Sunday, October 4, 2020, Joanne Cecilia passed away at age 88, at Bolingbrook Adventist Medical Center.

A private visitation and funeral service for immediate family will be held Wednesday afternoon at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.

Joanne was born August 7, 1932 in Spring Valley, Illinois to Peter and Kathryn Lolli. She graduated from Hall Township High School in 1950, and went on to graduate from Wesley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago in 1953. Joanne later earned her BS in nursing from Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY in 1975.

On June 5, 1954 she married Gordon Wesley Short of Spring Valley, Illinois. From 1954-1956 they resided in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma while Gordon served in the Army. In 1957, they moved to Port Jervis, New York, where they raised five children and resided for 42 years.

Joanne began her nursing career at St. Francis Hospital (Bon Secor) as a floor supervisor and was Director of Nursing from 1969-1988 and Risk Manager from 1988-1994. Joanne retired in 1994. Gordon and Joanne moved to Carillion Retirement Community in Plainfield, Illinois in 1999. While living in Port Jervis, she was a faithful member of St. Mary's Parish and a member of Catholic Daughters. While in Carillion, she was a member of St. Andrew Parish in Romeoville, The Red Hats, a Senior Reader at the local elementary school, and an active member of the Bristol Community in Carillion.

Joanne is reunited with her husband of 63 years; deceased son, Jay; and brother, Donald Lolli.

Our beloved mother was kind and loving. She was a take charge, high energy woman in both her family life and in her career. In the 1970s, she pursued a demanding career while raising five children, furthering her education and being actively involved in her community. Joanne was a woman ahead of her time and someone many young women admired as a role model.

She is survived by her four children, Lynn (Pete) Gillespie of Winfield, Illinois, Beth (René) Ghadimi of Chicago, Illinois, Amy (Dean) Sauer of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, and Tom (Audrey) Short of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Pat Lolli.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BUILD (buildchicago.org), an agency fighting youth violence in Chicago.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
120 West Cleveland Street
Spring Valley, IL 61362
(815) 663-5021
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved