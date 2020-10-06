Joanne Cecilia (Lolli) Short
Born: August 7, 1932
Died: October 4, 2020
CARILLION, IL – On Sunday, October 4, 2020, Joanne Cecilia passed away at age 88, at Bolingbrook Adventist Medical Center.
A private visitation and funeral service for immediate family will be held Wednesday afternoon at the Barto Funeral Home, Spring Valley. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery.
Joanne was born August 7, 1932 in Spring Valley, Illinois to Peter and Kathryn Lolli. She graduated from Hall Township High School in 1950, and went on to graduate from Wesley Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago in 1953. Joanne later earned her BS in nursing from Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY in 1975.
On June 5, 1954 she married Gordon Wesley Short of Spring Valley, Illinois. From 1954-1956 they resided in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma while Gordon served in the Army. In 1957, they moved to Port Jervis, New York, where they raised five children and resided for 42 years.
Joanne began her nursing career at St. Francis Hospital (Bon Secor) as a floor supervisor and was Director of Nursing from 1969-1988 and Risk Manager from 1988-1994. Joanne retired in 1994. Gordon and Joanne moved to Carillion Retirement Community in Plainfield, Illinois in 1999. While living in Port Jervis, she was a faithful member of St. Mary's Parish and a member of Catholic Daughters. While in Carillion, she was a member of St. Andrew Parish in Romeoville, The Red Hats, a Senior Reader at the local elementary school, and an active member of the Bristol Community in Carillion.
Joanne is reunited with her husband of 63 years; deceased son, Jay; and brother, Donald Lolli.
Our beloved mother was kind and loving. She was a take charge, high energy woman in both her family life and in her career. In the 1970s, she pursued a demanding career while raising five children, furthering her education and being actively involved in her community. Joanne was a woman ahead of her time and someone many young women admired as a role model.
She is survived by her four children, Lynn (Pete) Gillespie of Winfield, Illinois, Beth (René) Ghadimi of Chicago, Illinois, Amy (Dean) Sauer of Clarendon Hills, Illinois, and Tom (Audrey) Short of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Pat Lolli.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to BUILD (buildchicago.org
), an agency fighting youth violence in Chicago.
A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com
.