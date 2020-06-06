Joanne L. Rutgens
Died: June 4, 2020; Cedar Point
CEDAR POINT – Joanne L. Rutgens, 82, of Cedar Point, died June 4, 2020 in her home.
Arrangements are pending with the Helmer Shields Funeral Home, Granville.
Published in News Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.