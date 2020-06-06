Joanne L. Rutgens
Joanne L. Rutgens

Died: June 4, 2020; Cedar Point

CEDAR POINT – Joanne L. Rutgens, 82, of Cedar Point, died June 4, 2020 in her home.

Arrangements are pending with the Helmer Shields Funeral Home, Granville.


Published in News Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
