CEDAR POINT – Joanne Rutgens, 82, of Cedar Point passed away Thursday, June 5, 2020 in her home.



Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Saturday, June 20, 2020 in the Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville. Rev. Patrick DeMeulemeester will officiate. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Granville, IL. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 noon in the funeral home.



Mrs. Rutgens was born August 3, 1937 in Spring Valley, IL to Joseph and Mary (Saccaro) Sabatini. She married David Rutgens January 26, 1963 in St Thomas More CatholicChurch in Dalzell, IL.



Mrs. Rutgens was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Granville, Cedar Point Sportsmans Club and she loved camping.



Mrs.Rutgens worked at Montgomery Wards department store in Peru, and she retired from Something Different Store inSpring Valley, IL.



Mrs. Rutgens is survived by her husband, David; one daughter, Susan Korte of Cedar Point; two sons, David (Sally) Rutgens of Spring Valley, IL, Steven Rutgens of Cedar Point, IL.; one sister, Donna (Joe) Rutgens of Spring Valley, IL.; one brothe,r Dennis (Jackie) Sabatini of Spring Valley, IL.; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



Mrs. Rutgens was preceded in death by her parents and one niece, Julie Taliani.



Memorialsmay be directed to the family.





