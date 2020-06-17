Joanne Rutgens



Died: June 4, 2020; Cedar Point



CEDAR POINT – Joanne Rutgens, 82, of Cedar Point passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in her home.



Funeral services will be at 12 noon Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Helmer-Shields Funeral Home in Granville. Rev. Patrick DeMeulemeester will officiate. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Granville, IL. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 noon in the funeral home.





