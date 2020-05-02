Joel F. Schroeder
Died: April 29, 2020; Melbourne, Florida
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Joel F. Schroeder, 35 of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Mendota ,passed away on April 29, 2020 in Viera Hospital, Melbourne.
Arrangements are pending with Wasmer Funeral Home in Mendota.
Published in News Tribune on May 2, 2020.