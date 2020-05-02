Joel F. Schroeder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joel F. Schroeder

Died: April 29, 2020; Melbourne, Florida

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Joel F. Schroeder, 35 of Melbourne, Florida, formerly of Mendota ,passed away on April 29, 2020 in Viera Hospital, Melbourne.

Arrangements are pending with Wasmer Funeral Home in Mendota.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved