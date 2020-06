John Butterfield

Or Copy this URL to Share

John C. Butterfield, Jr.



Madison, TN – John C. Butterfield, Jr., age 66, of Madison, Tennessee, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Life Care Center of Old Hickory Village, Old Hickory, Tennessee.



Arrangements were handled by Gladfelter-Roetker Funeral Home.





