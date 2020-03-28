|
John c. 'sonny' daffara
Born: Nov. 27, 1944; La Salle
Died: March 24, 2020
OGLESBY – John C. Daffara ("Sonny") from Oglesby, Illinois, passed away on 3/24/2020.
Mr. Daffara was born in La Salle, IL on November 27, 1944 and raised in the east end of Oglesby, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bonnie Daffara; and a sister, Rhesa Ellis.
He attended Oglesby and LaSalle public schools and was a graduate of Illinois Community College (AA), Illinois State University (BS) and Ball State University (MA) Muncie, IN.
As a senior business executive, he attended various executive programs at Harvard University School for Negotiation, and studied International Labor/Human Resources at Merton College Oxford and Robinson College Cambridge, UK respectively. During his career, he published several articles on labor relations/human resources. He served as an adjunct instructor at Jackson Community College, Jackson, MI., Ivy Tech Community College, Warsaw, IN and IUPUI, Fort Wayne, IN. He previously held executive positions with International Harvester, Clark Equipment and Dalton Foundries, Inc.
As a state and community leader, he directed various state and federal funded grant programs for social service agencies, educational institutions and industries. During his career, he served on over 20 public and private boards, and was a recipient of numerous local and state awards acknowledging his contribution and leadership.Some of his past service included President/Chairman of the Board of Kosciusko County United Way Vice President Training, Warsaw Chamber of Commerce, Director pf Indiana Commission for Workforce Development, Notre Dame University Labor Management Conference Board, Presidentof the Human Resources Association for Warsaw, IN, Director of Training and Development National Management Association, and many more.
In 1994, he was honored by then-Governor Evan Bayh and awarded the state's highest civic award, Sagamore of the Wabash for his work in public services and education. He served both Governors Bayh and Orr during his tenure. He was likewise honored by Kentucky Governor Barrington Jones, and received the Kentucky Colonial award for his educational initiatives.
He worked in his profession for over 27 years, and he was a recipient of a Life time accredited by the Society for Human/Resource Management as a Senior Professional in Human Resource, "SPHR "and "APD" Accredited Personnel Diplomat. After his retirement he owned a small trucking business in Windsor, ON. Canada. He was a Navy Veteran and served honorably from 1961 to 1966, and a lifetime democrat.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Wilda of Indianapolis, IN; two daughters, Felicia Daffara from CA and Dr. Anna Daffara (DVM), from NV; and one sister Linda Bogatitus, from IL.
He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends who knew him.
In honor of his wishes, there will be no visitation at this time.
Condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.indianafuneralcare.com.