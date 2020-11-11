John F. Cox
Born: June 13, 1930; Calipatria, California
Died: November 8, 2020; La Salle
PERU – John F. Cox, 90, of Peru, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Illinois Veterans Home in La Salle.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 noon Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru with Pastor Karen Karczewski officiating. Burial will follow in Peru City Cemetery, with full military rites conducted by the Peru Veterans Memorial Group. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
Mr. Cox was born June 13, 1930 in Calipatria, CA to John Edgar and Virginia (Streed) Cox. He married Katherine (Kline) Swanson on April 6, 1985 at Grace United Methodist Church in La Salle.
Mr. Cox was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving from 1951-1955. He retired from AT&T in 1986 as a communications technician. John will be remembered for his great interest and knowledge of airplanes and his talented hobby of building and flying radio controlled airplanes.
Survivors include his wife, Katherine; his children, Dennis Cox of Westminster, CO, William Cox, Sue Stacy and Debra Mihalko, all of Ottawa, Leasa (Bob) Jeppson of Peru and Linda (Jeff) Loebach of Geneseo; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Neola Finch of Santa Rosa, CA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Joseph Cox; one sister, Lucille; and his brother, Arthur.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Shriner's Hospital for Children
