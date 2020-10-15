1/
John Fox Sr.
1934 - 2020
John William Fox SR.

Born: April 4, 1934; Chicago

Died: October 13, 2020; Peru

Peru – John William Fox Sr., 86, of Peru, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home.

The funeral Mass of Christian Burial for John will begin at 11:00 AM, Friday, October 16, 2020 at Nativity of Our Lord Parish (St. Anthony Church) in Spring Valley with Rev. Scott Potthoff officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery with military graveside rites. Visitation for John will be held from 9:00 AM until 10:50 AM, Friday, October 16th at the church. The Barto Funeral Home in Spring Valley is assisting the family. Everyone attending is asked to please wear a mask and abide by social distance guidelines. COVID-19 capacity restrictions will be followed.

John was born on April 4, 1934, in Chicago, to Patrick and Rose (Meyers) Fox. He married Annette DeFoer Ferrari on October 25, 1986. John was a plumber working out of Local 130. He was a member of the Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Spring Valley, the Spring Valley American Legion and the Knights of Columbus. He was an Army Veteran serving in the Korean War from 1953 to 1956.

He is survived by his wife, Annette of Peru; 2 daughters, Colleen Fox Sankovich of Largo, Florida and Megan Fox Stevenson of Clearwater, Florida; 2 sons, Ray (Raylene) Ferrari of Spring Valley and David (Diana) Ferrari of Spring Valley; a brother, James Fox of Palos Park; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his son, John Fox Jr.; 2 daughters, Susan Fox and Deanna Wenzel; 3 brothers, Emmett, Donald and Patrick.

A guestbook may be signed and memories shared at bartofh.com.


Published in News Tribune on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Barto Funeral Home - Spring Valley
OCT
16
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Nativity of Our Lord Parish (St. Anthony Church)
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 14, 2020
You may be gone but you’ll never be forgotten .love your nephew Joe
Joe Fox
Family
