TISKILWA – John "Jerry" Gerald O'Neill, 76, of Tiskilwa, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his home.
A private Mass will be held on Friday in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Tiskilwa, with Fr. Kevin Creegan and Deacon John Murphy officiating followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Tiskilwa. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton.
Jerry was born on August 28, 1943, in Princeton, to William L. and Helen M. (Longman) O'Neill. He attended the University of Illinois, obtaining his surveyor certification. He had served in the United States Army National Guard. He married Karen H. Friel on May 16, 1964 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Tiskilwa. He worked at the State Highway Department in Dixon for 15 years before moving to Strunk Brothers in Tiskilwa and then Bureau for the next 30 years.He was a lifelong member of St. Mary?s Catholic Church, Tiskilwa.
He is survived by his wife, Karen H. O'Neill of Tiskilwa; his children, Colleen M. O'Neill of Normal, Robert John "BJ" O'Neill of Peru, and Ann M. "Rooney" O'Neill of Normal; his granddaughters, Kylie A. Personette of League City, Texas, and Kearsten M. Personette of Knoxville, Tennessee; his sister, Mary Beth Morrissey of Peoria; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project
, the Alzheimer's Association
, the Tiskilwa Public Library or the Tiskilwa Museum on Main.