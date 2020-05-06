Or Copy this URL to Share

John H. Efflandt



Died: April 28, 2020; Princeton



PRINCETON – John H. Efflandt, 60, passed away unexpectedly at Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, IL on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.



The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date and time.



Arrangements by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.





