John Isaac Bangert
Born: February 13, 1947
Died: November 2, 2020
OTTAWA – John Isaac Bangert, 73, of Ottawa, died early Monday morning, November 2, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home after an extended illness.
A private Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at St. Valentine's Church, Peru is planned with Monsignor Richard Soseman, pastor officiating. Burial to follow at Sts. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Leonore. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Mueller Funeral Home, Peru. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those attending services are kindly asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.
John was born on February 13, 1947 in Peru to Anton and Bretice (Barber) Bangert. He married Catherine Strack on June 14, 1969 at Saints Peter & Paul Church in Leonore.
John was passionate about agriculture and education. He earned a BS in agriculture from Southern Illinois University and MS in agriculture from the University of Illinois. He farmed for many years and he retired from teaching after 35 years, spending much of that time leading the ag program at La Salle-Peru High School. He enjoyed being the FFA advisor and sharing his love and knowledge of farming with many bright, young people in the area.
John was the father of Jeff (Dianne) Bangert of Ottawa, Amy (John) Missel of Streator, Jenny (Barrett) Goodman of Zionsville, IN and Jerrod Bangert of Streator. He was the loving "Papa" to 10 grandchildren, Zachary, Taylor, Isaac, Lauren, Isabel, Nora, Morgan, Anneliese, Cooper, and Ruby. He was one of six children with siblings, Florian (Bonnie) Bangert, Marilyn (Ernest) Carlson, Duane (Pat) Bangert, Rosan (Jerry) Gruetzemacher and Ron (Phyllis) Bangert. He is also survived by in-laws, Marge Strack, Robert (Diane) Strack, Joan (Terry) Novak, Richard (Diane) Strack, Rod (Rhonda) Strack, Chuck Piecha, Dan (Judy) Piecha, Dean Strack, and Deb (Dennis) Tomaszewski. And, "Uncle John" will be remembered by many dear nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Bretice, his brothers, Florian and Duane, sister, Marilyn, in-laws, Catherine and Louis Strack and Bill and LouAnn Bernardoni, and his daughter, Amy.
Pallbearers will be John Missel, Barrett Goodman, Zachary Missel, and Isaac Missel.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Valley Community College Agriculture and Nursing Programs.
