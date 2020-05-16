Or Copy this URL to Share

John J. Corpus Jr.



Died: May 15, 2020; Bloomington



BLOOMINGTON – John J. Corpus, Jr. 65, of Bloomington, formerly of Spring Valley and Chicago, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.



Funeral arrangements are pending thru the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.





