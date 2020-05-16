John J. Corpus Jr.
John J. Corpus Jr.

Died: May 15, 2020; Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON – John J. Corpus, Jr. 65, of Bloomington, formerly of Spring Valley and Chicago, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Funeral arrangements are pending thru the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.


Published in News Tribune on May 16, 2020.
