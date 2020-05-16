John J. Corpus Jr.
Died: May 15, 2020; Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – John J. Corpus, Jr. 65, of Bloomington, formerly of Spring Valley and Chicago, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Funeral arrangements are pending thru the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
Died: May 15, 2020; Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – John J. Corpus, Jr. 65, of Bloomington, formerly of Spring Valley and Chicago, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.
Funeral arrangements are pending thru the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, La Salle.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 16, 2020.