John J. Corpus Jr.
Born: August 15, 1955; Spring Valley
Died: May 15, 2020; Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – John J. Corpus, Jr., 64, of Bloomington passed away May 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph's Hospital, Bloomington of Covid-19.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Mass and graveside service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.
John was born August 15, 1955 in Spring Valley, Il to John and Gloria (Suarez) Corpus. He attended Catholic Consolidated Grade School in Spring Valley. John was a member of the Class of 1973 at St. Bede Academy, where he was an honor student and the Editor of the Bedan Bruit. As a student at St. Bede, he earned state and nationwide awards in journalism and music.
An accomplished musician, John served as an organ and piano accompanist for some of the first Stage 212 productions. He also entertained for area clubs, social events and religious services, both in the Illinois Valley and Chicago area.
Upon graduation, John continued his education at St. John's University in Collegeville, MN and the University of Illinois, Champaign.
For over 30 years John lived in Chicago and worked as an instructor and page layout artist for Ambrosi and Associates/Black Dot. John returned to Spring Valley in 2010 to be a caregiver to his father. John later suffered a stroke and was most recently a resident at the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Bloomington.
John's passion in life was music. A collector of thousands of albums and CDs, he appreciated all kinds of music from David Bowie to Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen, which he attended live performances on multiple occasions.
Described by family and friends as a decent, kind and talented man who was a joy to be around, John will be missed by many. He is survived by a sister, Diane (Joseph) Janz of LaSalle; two brothers, Jim (Jan) of Peoria and Tony (Chris) of Bloomington; a niece, Elizabeth (Andy) Wardinski; nephews, Joseph (Mechelle) Janz, Daniel (Stefani) Corpus and Dr. Keith (Brit) Corpus.; great-nieces and nephews, Mackenna and Parker Janz, Matthew Wardinski, Grayson and Ehnley Corpus and Cecilia Corpus. John is also survived by aunts, Sylvia (Jim) Hubert and Joan Suarez and uncles, Jerry Toovey and Leonard Hybki.
John was preceded in death by friend and companion Bob Krawczyk; his parents; a sister, Margaret Mary; his grandparents, Vince and Mary (Kuhar) Suarez and George and Bridget (Fitzpatrick) Corpus; many uncles, aunts and cousins.
The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
Born: August 15, 1955; Spring Valley
Died: May 15, 2020; Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON – John J. Corpus, Jr., 64, of Bloomington passed away May 15, 2020 at OSF St. Joseph's Hospital, Bloomington of Covid-19.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Mass and graveside service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Mueller-Pagani Funeral Home, LaSalle.
John was born August 15, 1955 in Spring Valley, Il to John and Gloria (Suarez) Corpus. He attended Catholic Consolidated Grade School in Spring Valley. John was a member of the Class of 1973 at St. Bede Academy, where he was an honor student and the Editor of the Bedan Bruit. As a student at St. Bede, he earned state and nationwide awards in journalism and music.
An accomplished musician, John served as an organ and piano accompanist for some of the first Stage 212 productions. He also entertained for area clubs, social events and religious services, both in the Illinois Valley and Chicago area.
Upon graduation, John continued his education at St. John's University in Collegeville, MN and the University of Illinois, Champaign.
For over 30 years John lived in Chicago and worked as an instructor and page layout artist for Ambrosi and Associates/Black Dot. John returned to Spring Valley in 2010 to be a caregiver to his father. John later suffered a stroke and was most recently a resident at the Bloomington Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Bloomington.
John's passion in life was music. A collector of thousands of albums and CDs, he appreciated all kinds of music from David Bowie to Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen, which he attended live performances on multiple occasions.
Described by family and friends as a decent, kind and talented man who was a joy to be around, John will be missed by many. He is survived by a sister, Diane (Joseph) Janz of LaSalle; two brothers, Jim (Jan) of Peoria and Tony (Chris) of Bloomington; a niece, Elizabeth (Andy) Wardinski; nephews, Joseph (Mechelle) Janz, Daniel (Stefani) Corpus and Dr. Keith (Brit) Corpus.; great-nieces and nephews, Mackenna and Parker Janz, Matthew Wardinski, Grayson and Ehnley Corpus and Cecilia Corpus. John is also survived by aunts, Sylvia (Jim) Hubert and Joan Suarez and uncles, Jerry Toovey and Leonard Hybki.
John was preceded in death by friend and companion Bob Krawczyk; his parents; a sister, Margaret Mary; his grandparents, Vince and Mary (Kuhar) Suarez and George and Bridget (Fitzpatrick) Corpus; many uncles, aunts and cousins.
The online guestbook may be viewed and condolences shared at www.MuellerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Tribune on May 19, 2020.